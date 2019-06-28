Share with friends











On February 27, 2001, a beautiful baby girl was born to Chekethia Hill Mosley and Desmond Grant. They named their bouncy baby girl, Desiyunna Rachelle Hill.

Desiyunna received her education in the Valdosta City School System. Until presently, she was a rising Senior at Valdosta High School. She had a passion for reading, shopping and hanging with family and friends. After graduation it was her plans to attend Clark University where she wanted to pursue a degree in nursing.

On June 22, 2019, while a patient at South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta, GA, God saw the need to call her home.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother: Sheralyn Fullwood Garcia; one aunt: Ladonia Fullwood; great-grandfather: Dr. Rev. Ulysses Fullwood, Sr.; and her paternal great-grandparents: Berry Grant, Sr. and Sarah Lee Grant.

She leaves to cherish and mourn her memories, devoted parents: Chekethia Hill Mosley (Reginald) and Desmond Grant (Kelly), both of Valdosta, GA; Brothers: Demarion Harris, Joshua Grant, Demond Grant, Bryson Grant and Christin Grant; Sisters: Chelsia Grant, Kenyetia Arnold, Harmony Grant, Damarea Patterson, Sid-Neisa Patterson, Armoney Grant and other siblings; her maternal grandfather: Walter Lee Mobley, Jr. (Margaret); great-grandmother: Mother Ethel Fullwood; great-grandfather: Walter Mobley, Sr. (Willie Mae); a paternal grandmother: Mary Frances Grant; a paternal grandfather: Charles Brown; her aunts: Sabrena Smith (Larry), Latesha Hill, Stephanie Mobley and Santana Mobley; her uncles: Cedric Mobley, Waltavious Mobley, Dekory Mobley (Felesia), Walter Lee Johnson, Walter Lee Mobley III and Tobias Mobley;

Maternal great-aunts and uncles: Crystal Bryant, Fonda Fullwood, Meredith Ford, Erica McKenzie, Patricia Rollie, Melissa McCloud (Larry), Barbara Price, Joaniecie Yancey (Quincey); Ulysses Fullwood, Jr., Joel Fullwood, Stacey Fullwood (Brenda) and Lindesy Johnson (Connie);

Paternal great-aunts and uncles: Diane Reed, Apostle Julia Grant Berry, Carolyn Grant, Louise Grant, Berry Grant, Jr., and Preston Allen;

In addition left to celebrate her life are: her godmother, Candy Woods; her four god-sisters: Esha Turner, Latoya Turner, Lashannon Turner and Tatiana Carter; god-brother: Brandon McQuay; her special cousins: M J Bryant, Ajayla Battle, Charmesia McQuay and Damesia McQuay; her god-daughter: Kimorah Riley; and a host of many other sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Desiyunna Rachelle Hill will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road, Valdosta, GA.

Dr. William C. Morgan is the pastor and Dr. Julia Grant Berry will officiate.

Public viewing, Friday, June 28, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta, GA.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.