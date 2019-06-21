Share with friends











David Brian Pritchett passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on July 31, 1947 in Quitman, Ga to the late Warren Merriman and Corliss Maxine Ball Pritchett. David was a true patriot whose vehicle could always be spotted flying the American Flag. After serving his country in the United States Army, he became the owner and operator of Clear Eyes Detailing. David spent his free time hunting, fishing, and collecting guns and knives. He enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews and liked to educate them on gun safety and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include his three sisters and their husbands, Rhonda Walker (Gordon) of Valdosta, Karen Sullivan (Glenn) of Mulberry, FL, Elizabeth Willis (Steve) of Millbrook, AL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonathan Dale Pritchett and Joseph Warren Pritchett.

A service will be held for David on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Gordon Walker officiating with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home