//Charles Olan Bradford

Charles Olan (Jake) Bradford, 90, of Morven, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Lakeland, Georgia on October 6, 1928 to the late Charles Gordon and Daisy Mills Bradford and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was a retired farmer and a member of Morrison Baptist Church. Mr. Bradford was an honest, decent, good man. He lived a life of Christian virtue and was known for his generous and giving heart not only for his family, but to his neighbors, church family, or any person who had a need. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rebecca Bradford of Morven; a daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Jim Graham of Irwin County, Georgia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Toinyette Bradford and James and Renee Bradford all of Morven, and David and Pat Bradford of Quitman; grandchildren and their spouses, Joel and Paige Graham of Ocilla, Jonathan and Carla Graham of Tifton, Lauren and Kanan Simpson of Valdosta, Allison and Cleve Edwards of Adel, Jason and Lacey Bradford of Morven, Jodie and Joseph Whitmer of Valdosta, Layton Bradford and Neal Bradford both of Quitman; great-grandchildren, McKenna Grace Graham, Merrick Graham, Titus Graham, Jake Edwards, Lilli Edwards, Ian Simpson and Cole Simpson; two sisters, Leona Marshall and Lorraine Jones; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by three brothers, Tom Bradford, C.G. Bradford, and Charles Bradford; three sisters, Lois Dukes, Louise Huffmaster, and Lillian Harnage.

Services for Charles Olan (Jake) Bradford will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 am in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Bussey officiating. The burial will follow in the Morrison Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.