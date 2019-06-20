Share with friends











Carlton Anderson Jr., son of late Deacon Carlton Anderson Sr. and Pastor Vernell Anderson, was born on June 12, 1957 in Lowndes County, Valdosta, GA. He was the only son to their six children. Carlton accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. In 2016, he rededicated his life to Christ and was immediately baptized. He entered into eternal peace on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Carlton Anderson, Jr. attended Lowndes County High School. Following his father footsteps, be became an expert in many trades as a carpenter. He was loved by many and was known by several nicknames: Big Jr. and Carl Jr. He had a great sense of humor with an unique laughter that everyone looked forward to hearing when they came around. Carl Jr. was free-spirited individual who was open to help anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and grilling BBQ for the family and friends. He was the center of attention at all the family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Cordell Anderson; two sisters: Aurelia Grier and Earnestine Whitehead.

Carlton Jr. leaves to cherish his love and memories, spouse: Hattie McCoggle Anderson of Jacksonville, FL; two children: Margie Anderson of Jacksonville, FL, and Mona Anderson of Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Key’arra Anderson, Adreana Jones, Cordell Strickland, Jamar’e Burgess, Jamiyah Killings; great grandchild: Nevaeha Anderson; three sisters: Gwendolyn Teal of Miami, FL, Cynthia Clark (Lendwood) of Valdosta, GA, and Wilma Johnson of Washington, DC; 4 sisters-in-law: Jackie Dempsey of Tallahassee, FL, Beverly Mitchell, Debra Felton, and Lizelle Smith (Ken) of Jacksonville, FL, one brother in-law: Clifford Grier; one aunt: Dorothy Jean Savage (Roosevelt) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; one uncle: Foster Anderson of Brooklyn, NY; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Sincere gratitude to long-term friends Johnny Morrison, William Moore, Sylvester Davis and cousin Dillard Anderson.

The Celebration of Life for the late Carlton Anderson, Jr. will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta, GA.

Senior Pastor J. Bernard Braswell, II will officiate.

Public viewing, Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta, GA.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.