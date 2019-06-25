Share with friends











Bonnie Herring Hutchinson, 83, of Lake Park passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Lowndes County on June 23, 1936 to the late Donald and Erby Hughes Herring and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Hutchinson was a member of the Lake Park Church of Christ and she loved helping and serving her family and friends. She loved spending time with her family, doing yard work, and working in her vegetable garden.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons in law: Donna Rae and Jim Owen of Lake Park; Dena Rogers of Lake Park; Billie Ann and Mike Page of Valdosta; seven grandchildren, Jessica Guess, Samantha Durham, Justin Owen, James Thomas Owen, Faith Rogers, Dalton Page, Madison Page; four great grandchildren; Sophie Guess, Maggie Guess, Callie Hall, Abbigale Hall; three brothers and sisters in law, Louis and Mary Herring, Edward and Cheryl Herring all of Lake Park, Albert and Mary Herring of Valdosta; a sister and brother in law, Mary Kaye and David Ellis of Douglas, GA; sister in law, Ann Hutchinson of Valdosta; her special aunt, Hilda Lynn of Dasher; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ray Hutchinson and a daughter, Debbie Hutchinson Durham. The family is thankful for Patricia Fiffie and Keshia Fiffie for the care they gave Mrs. Hutchinson during her illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Lake Park Church of Christ with Mr. Marvin Greene and Mr. Robert Seibert officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com McLane Lakewood Funeral Home.