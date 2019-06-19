Share with friends











Billy Ward Churchwell, 82, of Valdosta, GA passed away peacefully at home June 17, 2019.

Born in Smith County, Mississippi, son of the late Lessie Ainsworth and John Willie Churchwell and brother to the late Bart, Helen, Nita and JW Churchwell.

Billy Ward joined the United States Air Force in 1954. He went on to have an illustrious 20+ year career.

He enjoyed golf, politics, weather and taking care of his two fat cats Simon and Sam.

Billy Ward was preceded in death by the love of his life, Christine Odom Churchwell. He is survived by his daughter Tonya Churchwell Thompson (Valdosta, GA), son George M. (Jill) Churchwell (St. Augustine, FL) and granddaughter Mackenzie Churchwell (Jacksonville, FL).

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.