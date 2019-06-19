Share with friends











Betty Hughes Welch, 86, of Hahira died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Lowndes County on January 9, 1933 to the late Calvin Washington and Clara Annette Calhoun Hughes and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Welch was a member of the Hahira First Baptist Church and a dedicated Mother to her four children. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and tending her flowers.

Mrs. Welch is survived by her children, Mike and Patti Welch, Perry Welch all of Hahira, Karen Turner of Albany, GA, Cory and Barbara Welch of Panama City, FL; her grandchildren, Leslie and Terry Belanger, Beth and Christopher Cowles, David Michael Welch, Derrick and Amanda M. Cook, Terence and Amanda Cook, Eric and Kelly Welch, Brandon and Jessica Welch; her great grandchildren, Tanner Belanger, Avery Belanger, Michael Cowles, Rebecca Cowles, Nicholas Cook, Benjamin Harper, Kylee Cook, Madison Cook, Sylvia Welch, Sophia Welch, Jack Welch; her sister, Rubye Jean Mashburn of Adel, GA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Welch.

Memorial services will be held on at 11am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hahira First Baptist Church with Rev. David Gordon officiating. A private burial will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10am-11am at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.