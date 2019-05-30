Share with friends











William Thomas (Billy) Sorrell, 78, of Barney died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Colquitt County, Georgia on July 18, 1940 to the late William (Bill) and Mamie Hamner Sorrell and was a lifelong resident of this area. Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, airboats, and spending time with his family. He was a Baptist.

Survivors include his children, Pat (Vicki) Sorrell of Murfreesboro, TN, Destry (Melissa) Sorrell, Kim (Steve) Harnage all of Barney, Jeff (Jeri) Sorrell of Mayday; grandchildren, Lisa Hill, Patrick Sorrell, Cameron Sorrell, Cody Sorrell, Desiree Sorrell, Shad Sorrell, Tori Sorrell, Zac Alford, Blake Goolsby, Brandon Goolsby, Austin Goolsby, Colin Goolsby, Brandon Harnage, Alex Harnage, Abby Harnage, KayLeigh Hall, Tanner Harnage, Jade Keller, Justin Sorrell; great grandchildren, Larz, Timothy, Emma, Liam, Dallas, LilLee, SkyLeigh; his sister, Melba Locher of Hahira. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi Sorrell, his parents, Bill and Mamie Sorrell, his brother, David (Barney) Sorrell, a granddaughter, Jenna Keller, and great grandchildren, Damion Burns, Willow Sorrell.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of Martin/McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Pitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardis Cemetery in Berlin, Ga. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane