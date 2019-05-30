Share with friends











Ronald Arthur Cornelius, Jr. of Valdosta, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1972 in Huntington, Pennsylvania to the late Ronald Arthur Cornelius, Sr., and Brenda May Hamilton Cornelius. He loved his family, especially his wife, Kristi, who was the light of his life from the moment they met. He worked as a Property Manager for Smith Properties. He enjoyed working in the yard with his wife, bragging about his grandchildren, and watching Minnesota Viking football. He was a member of Gateway Baptist.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kristi Michelle Gibbs Cornelius of Valdosta; a special grandson, Hunter Cornelius; a son, James Cornelius (Samantha) of Augusta; four daughters, Marie Lipford (Tyler) of Marianna, Florida; Jessica Kennedy (Ray) of Valdosta; Jennifer Soloman (Robert) of Baxley, Georgia; Sabrina Grosschmidt (Jake) of Alliance, Ohio; grandchildren; Skylie Cornelius, Kayden Cornelius, Ethan Lipford, Jackson Lipford, Elony Hatcher, Troy Hoopiiaina, Landon Soloman, Journey Soloman, Khole Soloman, Aralynn Grosscmidt, Ronnie Grosschmidt; and his sisters; Candace Cornelius Audette (Mike), Rhonda Cornelius, and Crystal Cornelius.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 4 p.m. Gateway Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Seiverd officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane