Share with friends











Martha Isabelle Milani, 83, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Ocala, Florida on April 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kenneth Schmidt and Mary Pearl House Schmidt. She made her home in Valdosta for the past 70 years. Mrs. Milani had worked as a receptionist for Drs. Smith and Dennard. She was a faithful member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Widow of the late Renzo Stephen Milani, she is survived by her daughter, Candace R. Milani of Valdosta;

Son, Steven E. Milani of Macon; and grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Milani.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church. Dr. Wayne Robertson will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.