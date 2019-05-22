Share with friends











Jerry Eugene Fisk, 78, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, after a brief illness. Born in Wauchula, Florida on December 15, 1940, Jerry was born to the late Mary Florence Webb Jolly and Albert Sidney Jolly. He was raised by his mother and adopted father, Warren R. Fisk Sr. An eight-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Jerry was an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad, retiring after 32 years. He was the father of four children, loved his family, enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the Valdosta Elks Lodge # 728. Jerry had a passion for Corvette’s.

Survivors are his daughter, Lisa (Bruce) Hayden of Naylor; sons, Jeffrey Fisk of Valdosta, Cameron Russell Fisk of Newport Richey, Florida; brother, Frank (Mary) Fisk of Lawrenceville, sister, Toni (Clyde) Reece of New York, New York; seven grandchildren, John Zeigler, Tyler (Dakota) Allen, Randi Leddington, McKenzie Fisk, Keaton Fisk, Taylor Hayden and Curt Hayden; two great grandchildren, Ryder and Reed Allen; special friends, Crystal Howell, Brianna Howell and Serenity Phillips. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Stacy Fisk Leddington and a brother, Russell Fisk.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Redland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Valdosta Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund 2309 US Highway 84 West Valdosta GA 31601. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.