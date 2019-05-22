Share with friends











Ida Mae Pollock, 88, of Valdosta died Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1930 to the late Southwell Slumber and Cleo Hollingsworth Hill and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Cravey was a member of Westside Baptist Church and a retired Para Professional having worked at Clyattville Elementary School. She loved working with children, saving coupons, reading and cooking and taking care of her family.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Henry C. and Amanda Pollock of Griffin, GA; her daughter and son in law, Amy P. and Danny Gooden of Griffin, GA; her daughter in love, Judy Pollock of Valdosta; 13-grandchildren, 30-great grandchildren, 9-great great grandchildren; her brother, Edwin Hill of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. Pollock, Sr; her sons, Marvin L. Pollock, Jr., William Jackie Pollock and a daughter, Patresa Arlene Pollock and four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Luke officiating. Burial will follow in the Benevolence Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2pm-4pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.