Geraldine Blanton Graham, 77, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A lifelong resident of this area, she was born in Jennings, FL on August 1, 1941 to the late Perry and Myrtle Irene Simpson Kemp. Mrs. Graham enjoyed being a homemaker, loved her family and animals. She was a very tender hearted individual, but she stood her ground for what was right. She donated to the ASPCA and took care of any pets that came around. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Langdale Hospice for their care of their love one.

She is survived by her daughter Debra B. Gray, of Valdosta, her three sons Greg (Kathy) Blanton, Tim (Karen) Blanton, of Valdosta, and Brian (Jeannie) Blanton of Lake Park, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two brothers Harold Eugene Kemp of Pinetta, FL, and Jimmy Norris Kemp, of Jacksonville, FL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Henry Melvin Blanton, and her second husband Dr. Jack L. Graham, daughter, Donna Gail Blanton (mother of Holly Ann Blanton), three brothers, James Franklin Kemp, Gerald Ray Kemp, Elwood Dutch Kemp, a sister, Jewel Kemp Mitchell.

Graveside services for Mrs. Graham will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Michael Bass officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the Carson McLane Funeral Home from 2-2:50 p.m In lieu of flowers make memorials to your local animal shelter or to ASPCA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.