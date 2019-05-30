Share with friends











Dr. William Gee, 90, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born June 1, 1928, in Kenbridge, Virginia to Mr. and Mrs. William Neville Gee. He was graduated from Kenbridge High School 1946. He graduated from the University of Richmond 1949 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. He was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. Gee graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1953 with an M.D. degree, where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha honor fraternity.

Dr. Gee served his internship at the Norfolk General Hospital and residency at the McGuire VA. Hospital in Richmond. He served as Captain, U.S. Air Force Medical Corps. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1962. He practiced medicine a few years in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and in 1962 moved to Valdosta, Georgia where he spent most of his career. He introduced the specialty of Gastroenterology and G. I. Endoscopy.

He served the Department of Veterans Affairs at Las Vegas, Nevada Outpatient Clinic and Savannah, Georgia, Outpatient Clinic as Chief Medical Officer. After retiring from the V. A., he practiced several years in Hendersonville, North Carolina, then returned to Valdosta. He then served as Chief Medical Officer at South Georgia Medical Center and developed the Office of Medical Affairs. He also developed and promoted the Hospitalist Service.

He later served as Chief Medical Officer of Smith Northview Hospital, where he introduced world famous J.M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, and promoted establishment of the Burn Clinic. He participated in development of Lowndes County Partnership Health Center, a free clinic for uninsured patients.

Dr. Gee was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church and the Valdosta Country Club. He was a Life Member and Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Southern Medical Association, American College of Physicians Executives, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Medical Association.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Gee, children, Cynthia Powell (Tom), William Gee, III, Carolyn Gish (Mark), Tammy Peaty (Bob), Eric Gee (Stephanie) and grandchildren, Alden Cheij (Matt), Erin Gish, William Gee, Alex Gee, and Lauren Gee.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mr., and Mrs. William Neville Gee, his first wife, the former Helen May Harper, and step-son Stacy Coppedge.

Funeral services will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Entombment will follow at a later time at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Park Place by McLane, 108 W. Park Ave., Valdosta, GA, 31602, on Sunday following the services until 4:30 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital.