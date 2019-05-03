Betty Jean Mitchell Bell was born August 5, 1939, to the late Carrie Daniels Mitchell and
the late Warren Mitchell in Lowndes County, Georgia.
She attended Mt. Zion School of the Lowndes County School System which later integrated
with Pinevale High. From birth, Betty’s grand-parents, who raised her, knew their bold, fiesty
and fun-loving granddaughter would become a lady that would be loved and adored by many.
There was never a dull moment in their household filled with laughter and love shared by Betty’s
first cousins: John “Junebug” Carter, Roy “Mickey” Hughes Sr., and Collier “Chubby” Williams.
After completing high school and moving to Branch, NJ, Betty later returned to Valdosta, where
she met and married her husband of many years, the late Jimmy Bell. To this union, three
children were added whom she considered her greatest accomplishments. To help support her
family, Betty became employed by Levi Strauss Co. where after many of service, she would
retire.
Betty was a loving and honest lady who had courage to not back down from a decision she’d
made. This proud, highly-fashionable Leo did not bite her tongue and spoke what was on her
mind. With a great love for people, she would do anything to help anyone in need. Betty had two
great passions: shopping for purses and fellowshipping with her church family. She loved the
Missionary Circle.
On Friday, April 26, Betty transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Bell, Sr; her
grandparents: Arilla Daniels and Homer Daniels; and her cousins: John “Junebug” Carter and
Collier “Chubby” Williams.
Left to celebrate her life and remember her legacy of love are her three children whom she
adored: Michael Thomas (Angela) and Vallerie Bell, both of Valdosta, GA, and Jimmy Bell, Jr.
(Faylene) of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren: Michaela Thomas of Irvin, TX, Chloe N. Bell and
Chandler M. Bell, both of Atlanta, GA; one brother: James Mitchell (Pearl) of Valdosta, GA;
one aunt: Elizabeth Daniels of Valdosta, GA; one sister-in-law; and a great host of extended
family and special friends who have gathered not to say goodbye but rather goodnight until we
meet again.
The Celebration of Life for the late Mrs. Betty Jean Bell will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 3:00
p.m., Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road, Valdosta, GA.
Dr. William C. Morgan is the pastor and will officiate.
Interment, Sunset Hill Cemetery.
