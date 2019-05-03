Share with friends











Betty Jean Mitchell Bell was born August 5, 1939, to the late Carrie Daniels Mitchell and

the late Warren Mitchell in Lowndes County, Georgia.



She attended Mt. Zion School of the Lowndes County School System which later integrated

with Pinevale High. From birth, Betty’s grand-parents, who raised her, knew their bold, fiesty

and fun-loving granddaughter would become a lady that would be loved and adored by many.

There was never a dull moment in their household filled with laughter and love shared by Betty’s

first cousins: John “Junebug” Carter, Roy “Mickey” Hughes Sr., and Collier “Chubby” Williams.

After completing high school and moving to Branch, NJ, Betty later returned to Valdosta, where

she met and married her husband of many years, the late Jimmy Bell. To this union, three

children were added whom she considered her greatest accomplishments. To help support her

family, Betty became employed by Levi Strauss Co. where after many of service, she would

retire.

Betty was a loving and honest lady who had courage to not back down from a decision she’d

made. This proud, highly-fashionable Leo did not bite her tongue and spoke what was on her

mind. With a great love for people, she would do anything to help anyone in need. Betty had two

great passions: shopping for purses and fellowshipping with her church family. She loved the

Missionary Circle.



On Friday, April 26, Betty transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Bell, Sr; her

grandparents: Arilla Daniels and Homer Daniels; and her cousins: John “Junebug” Carter and

Collier “Chubby” Williams.



Left to celebrate her life and remember her legacy of love are her three children whom she

adored: Michael Thomas (Angela) and Vallerie Bell, both of Valdosta, GA, and Jimmy Bell, Jr.

(Faylene) of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren: Michaela Thomas of Irvin, TX, Chloe N. Bell and

Chandler M. Bell, both of Atlanta, GA; one brother: James Mitchell (Pearl) of Valdosta, GA;

one aunt: Elizabeth Daniels of Valdosta, GA; one sister-in-law; and a great host of extended

family and special friends who have gathered not to say goodbye but rather goodnight until we

meet again.



The Celebration of Life for the late Mrs. Betty Jean Bell will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 3:00

p.m., Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road, Valdosta, GA.

Dr. William C. Morgan is the pastor and will officiate.

Interment, Sunset Hill Cemetery.