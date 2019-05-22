Share with friends











Angela J. “Angie” Redshaw, 52, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Angie was born in Orlando, FL, on May 4, 1967 to the late Robert (Bob) Phillip Kinsley Jones and Julia Dianne Miles Jones. Angie grew up in Baxley, GA, and then the family moved to Moultrie where she graduated from Colquitt County High School. After high school she attended and graduated from VSU with business and education degrees, while there she met Rusty Redshaw and they were married in Moultrie in 1992. She began her teaching career in Southeast Elementary and eventually teaching in Berrien County, Colquitt County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, and was currently teaching at Lowndes Middle School. Angie was the current president of Valdosta Junior Women’s Club. She was a member of The Order of Dianna in Tau Kappa Epsilon. She loved baking and shopping with family and friends.

Angie is survived by her husband Rusty Redshaw, of Lakeland, daughter and son in law Meredith and Austin Gray of Lake Park, daughter Victoria “Tori” Redshaw of Athens, GA, son Rhett Redshaw, of Atlanta, her brother and sister in law Rob and PJ Jones, of Norman Park, GA, granddaughter Blair Gray, of Lake Park, nieces and nephew Brooklyn Jones, Julia Miles Jones, and Griffin Jones, all of Norman Park, GA.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Soper and Mr. John Chick officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.