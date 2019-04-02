Share with friends













Willie Ray Collier, 84, of Statenville, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Valdosta to the late, Joe & Sally Collier, he had been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Collier graduated from Echols County High School in the early 1950’s and then served a brief stint in the U.S. Army. After getting out of the Army, he came back to Statenville and started working at the Paper Mill in Clyattville and worked there for 48 years before he retired.

Survivors include a son Will Collier, of Lake Park; two daughters, Bev Collier of Lake Park and Morgan Collier, of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Abram Connell, Sara Connell, and Wes Collier, all of Valdosta, and siblings Lonnie Collier, Dolores Everette, both of Statenville, and Myrna Oxendine, of Ft. Myers, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Bennett Collier and a daughter, Valina Connell.

The family will host a private memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com McLane Lakewood Funeral Home