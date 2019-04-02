Share with friends













Tricia Ann Puckett, 55, of Valdosta died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on February 24, 1964 to the late John Jr., and Marion Bolen and had been a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Tricia enjoyed her profession as a cosmetologist and worked in that field for over 25 years. Her daughter and her grandchildren were her world and she loved spending time with them and all of her family. She also loved to go camping, but most of all she loved her Lord.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Morgan and Ricky O’Connor, Jr., of Hahira; her three grandchildren, Kinley, Karleigh and Ricky III O’Connor all of Hahira; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Puckett of Valdosta, and Karen Puckett Suttles of Douglas; her beloved four-legged companion, Brodie, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimbo Puckett and her brother, Jack Bolen.

Services for Tricia Ann Puckett will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Jimmy Towson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm – 2 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.