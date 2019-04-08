Share with friends













Patricia Ann McMullen passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jennings, Hamilton County, Florida on June 27, 1936 to the late James and Carrie Cunningham Deas. She was a retired secretary who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially cakes and candies for family gatherings. She was a member of the Dasher Church of Christ.

She is survived by her three sons, Randy McMullen and Fiancé Lila Richards, Andy McMullen, both of Valdosta, and Joe McMullen of Jacksonville, Florida; three granddaughters, Amy and Trey Simmons of Jacksonville, Florida, Dana McMullen and Fiancé Terry Sublet, Kelly and Josh Perreira all of Valdosta; a grandson, Joe McMullen, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; eight great grandchildren, Courtney Perreira, Mathew Perreira, Allison Perreira, Emily Perreira all of Valdosta, Taylor Brown, Skylar Brown, Cayden Simmons, Caleb Simmons all of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Hazel Brown, Ruby Malone, Betty Seriver; and a brother, Albert Deas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Ellis McMullen, three sisters, Luceum Alvarez, Lois Martin, and Madeline Nunn; two brothers, Quinteen Deas, and Curtis Deas; and a daughter, Marcia Ann McMullen.

A memorial service will be held at the Dasher Church of Christ on Sunday April 14, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Mrs. McMullen’s memory. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.