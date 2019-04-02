Share with friends













Martha Sue Collins, 85, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1934 in Springhill, Louisiana to the late Warna Kent and Jesse Beatrice Coyle Cook. She has been a resident of Valdosta for the past 49 years and retired from the State of Georgia as a Telecommunication Specialist. Mrs. Collins was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lamar, Jr., and Betty Renee Collins of Abilene, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Yeager of Valdosta; her son, Mark Richard Collins of Sharpsburg, Georgia; grandchildren and their spouses, Heather Nicole Bryan of Lakeland, Florida, Robert Lamar III, and Anna Grace Collins of Abilene, Texas, Shannon Renee and Jeremy Maynard of Abilene, Texas, Stacey Collins, of Abilene, Texas, Luke Richard Collins of Valdosta, Dawson Patrick Collins and Cooper Lee Collins both of Sharpsburg, Georgia; six great-grandchildren; a special caretaker Robin Harrell, of Ray City; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lamar Collins, Sr.; her grandson, John Warner Longmire; two sisters, Warner Nell Tuesburg and Alice Faye Harvill; two brothers, Jack Cook and Patrick Cook.

The family of Martha Sue Collins will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. A private family service and committal will take place at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.