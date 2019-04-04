Share with friends













Martha Jean Langston Long passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on June 7, 1944 in Florence, South Carolina to the late John and Wanda Ward Langston. She was a homemaker who loved fishing and visiting Casinos. She loved her friends and family and enjoyed cooking for them whenever she was able to.

She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Black (Larry) of Naples, Florida; five grandchildren, Martha Sven Lofbloom, Olivia Castillo, both of Naples, Florida, Larry Jr. (Nikki) of Fort Myers, Florida, Leslie Thomas (Tronown) of Houston, Texas and Dakota Porter of Naples, Florida; a special son in law, Jose Castillo of Naples, Florida; a special great grandson, Sven Edward Lofbloom; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Edward Long.

No services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.