Mabel Dickerson Allen, 89, of Snellville, and formerly of Valdosta, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her daughter’s residence following a period of declining health. She was born on May 25, 1929 in Charlotte Court House, Virginia to the late John Edward and Hallie Tharpe Dickerson. Mrs. Allen was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was the quintessential military wife, following her husband to different stations when duty called and keeping the home fires burning when the inevitable separations of military life occurred. She was a fine Christian woman who loved the Lord and dedicated whatever time and talent she had to his service. She had lived in Snellville with her daughter, Gwen, for the last four years, but still kept in touch with loved ones and her church friends from New Bethel Baptist Church. She maintained her membership with New Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Michael R. Allen of Nashville, Tennessee; her daughter, Dr. Gwendolyn Allen of Snellville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Franklin and Esther Dickerson of Raleigh, North Carolina and William and Agnes Dickerson of Harrisonburg, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Janie Dickerson of Lake City, Florida; a nephew, Russell Dickerson and two nieces, Pam Dickerson and Linda Fleming and her husband Bill; other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Dickerson.

Services for Mabel Dickerson Allen will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Clyde Stokes officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday evening at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.