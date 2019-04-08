Share with friends













Kathryn Whitfield, 79, of Lake Park, died at South Georgia Medical Center on April 2, 2019. Born in Sparks, Cook County, Georgia, on February 12, 1940, Kathryn she was a daughter of the late Luther Thomas Pope, Sr. and Odessa Joiner Pope. Mrs. Whitfield worked in food service with the Valdosta City Middle School. Widow of the late David Randolph Whitfield, Sr., she was a member of Frances Lake Baptist Church where she loved attending services. Kathryn enjoyed time spent with family and friends and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughters, Wanda and John Aultman of Valdosta, Dianna Lynn Whitfield of Quitman, Christy and John Waldron of Griffin; grandson, Justin Wright of Valdosta; a special great grandchild, Mattlynn Wright; sisters, Melba Miller, Linda and Lanis Hamner, brother in law, Frankie Super; she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James Everette Pope and Luther “Tommy” Pope, Jr. and sister, Evelyn Super.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Francis Lake Baptist Church. Reverend Eldridge Lyons will officiate. Burial will follow at Lake Park City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4 – 6 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.