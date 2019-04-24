Share with friends













Julian Shierling, 83, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home. He was born on September 1, 1935 in Lowndes County to the late William Leroy and Carol Weldon Shierling.

He graduated from Morven High School, where he was a starter on the varsity basketball team. He served proudly in the U.S. Army.

After his Army service, he learned computer programming and ran data processing centers for local employers, until his retirement in 1998.

Mr. Shierling was a member of First Baptist Church in Valdosta for 60 years. He served in many roles in the church, but he enjoyed ushering most of all.

Mr. Shierling is survived by his wife of 64 years Lenelle Cooper Shierling, his son Jeff Shierling, his daughter Julie Shierling Scott and her husband Michael Scott, his granddaughter Jamie Carr and her husband Matt Carr, his grandson Alex Scott, and his great-granddaughter Mackenzie Carr. He is also survived by his brother William R. Shierling and his wife Valdi (St. Augustine, FL), sister Mary Ellen Lawson (Rockledge, FL), brother George Shierling (Deland, FL), sister Linda Cook (Ashland, VA), and his brother Eugene Shierling and his wife Ginny (Phenix City, AL). He had a large and loving extended family. He is pre-deceased by his brothers James, Charles, and Roy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Owens and Rev. Dennis Massie officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.