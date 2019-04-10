Share with friends













Judi Hammon Watts, 73, of Valdosta, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born on August 19, 1945 in Jacksonville, Illinois to the late Rev. Wayne and Evelyn Day Hammon. She was an accomplished pianist and played in several churches in Illinois and Kentucky. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Watts of Valdosta; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lee and Christine Watts of Lexington, Kentucky and Chad Watts of Boling Green, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Joshua Watts, Hannah Watts and Zoe Watts. She was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Watts.

A memorial service for Judi Hammon Watts will be held at a later date and time at Victory Baptist Church in Valdosta. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.