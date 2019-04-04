Share with friends













Henry Edison “Eddie” Bentley III age 74 passed away March 29, 2019. Eddie was born on January 12, 1945 to Henry E Bentley, Jr. and Ava Nelle (Carter) Bentley of Valdosta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Bentley of Statesboro, GA. He is survived by brother David (Becky Walker) Bentley, Sr. of Valdosta, GA., son Garrett (Meghan Kaderly) Bentley of Marietta, GA and daughter Chandle Bentley (Josh) Turbyville of Knoxville, TN., grandchildren Eloise and Silas Bentley and Joshua and Bentley Turbyville and many nieces and nephews. Eddie was a graduate of Valdosta High School and Valdosta State College. He served in the US Air Force and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He recently retired from a long career in financing and accounting centered around the tire and rubber industry which led him to live in Albany, GA and Knoxville, TN. He was a member of First Baptist Church Valdosta and treasured his time spent with his Sunday school group “The Outlaws”. Eddie was a cut-up with a fun-loving spirit and a true gentleman with a great sense of style. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching his son’s Dixie Youth baseball teams in Albany, GA. Most recently Eddie loved watching his grandchildren play their many sports. A celebration of Eddie’s life will be held at 1pm on April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Carson Mclane Funeral Home in Valdosta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Americans Youth Baseball Team 3302 Chimney Ln. Roswell, GA 30075 and KCHS Football 9245 Fox Lonas Rd. Knoxville, TN 37923.