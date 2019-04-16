Share with friends













Henry Dewitt Craven, 77, of Hahira passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on August 17, 1941 to the late William Arthur and Ruby Lee Willis of Cairo, Georgia and had lived in this area for many years. Mr. Craven was retired from the United States Air Force after twenty six years of service and retired as manager of Helig Meyers Furniture Store in Valdosta. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Mr. Craven enjoyed riding his golf cart, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Hooks Craven of Hahira; his daughter and son in law, Angela and Gary Etheridge of Hahira; his sons and daughters in law, Russell and Pamela Craven of Hahira, Kenneth and Stephanie Craven of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Kyle Craven, Ruby Etheridge, Kolby Craven, Jeremy Craven, James Craven, Jessica Craven, Gregory (Whitney) Craven; his three sisters, Jane Jones, Becky Spence, Shirley McNeil, and his brother, Jimmy Craven all of Cairo, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the chapel of Martin/McLane Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Martin/McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane.