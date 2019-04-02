Share with friends













Grace Jeannette Bugg Hudson, 82, of Valdosta, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Fellowship Home. She was born on March 21, 1937 in South Hill, Virginia to the late Robert Henry and Lula Roberta McCall Bugg. Born and raised in South Hill, Virginia. She attended local schools there and upon graduating high school, moved to West Virginia in 1967. From there, she moved through- out North Carolina and Virginia before settling in Raleigh, North Carolina where she lived for over 30 years. She retired from Owens-Corning and Alcon as an Account Receivables Specialist after 20 years of service to the company. She loved putting together puzzles and was an avid golfer with 5 “Holes-in-one” through-out her years.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Kerry Hudson of Valdosta; 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Jayme and Bobby Beckham, and Jera and Travis Jackson all of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Tamara Bartlett of Marion, North Carolina; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jerry Allen of Elizabethton, Tennessee; a brother and sister-in-law, Mac and Carol Bugg of Chase City, Virginia; sister-in-law, Von Bugg of South Hill, Virginia; her special friends, Shirley and Andy Litke and Millie Massey all of Raleigh, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Douglas Bugg and Bobby Bugg.

A memorial service for Grace Jeannette Bugg Hudson will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Farrars Funeral Home at 1260 North Mecklenburg Avenue South Hill, Virginia. Her family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services are serving the family locally.