Share with friends













The Celebration of Life for the late Mrs. Gloria Lee Durden will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 104 Wisenbaker Lane, Valdosta, GA.

Pastor Charles L. Carr Jr. will officiate.

Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Naylor, GA.

Public viewing, Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC

