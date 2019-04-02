Share with friends













It is with deepest sympathy Godfrey Funeral Home announces Mr. Floyd Carter, age 100,departed this life Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Remington House Assisted Living,Conyers, GA.

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Floyd Carter will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019,

1:00 p.m., at the chapel of Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment will follow Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5009 Ga Hwy 122 E,

Hahira.

Public viewing, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at

www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.