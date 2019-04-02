Share with friends













Flora Ray Beaman, 62, of Valdosta, died at her home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Mrs. Beaman was born on January 22, 1957, daughter of the late Rolland and Mattie “Pat” Brady Beaman. She was a homemaker and widow of the late Joe Ronald Beaman.

She is survived by her aunt and uncle, Lindsay and Howard Hansford of Brooks County along with numerous cousins.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclancecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Beaman.