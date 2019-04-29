Share with friends













Etheridge Gordon Coppage, 87, of Valdosta died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hahira on August 2, 1931 to the late Roy and Bessie Cain Coppage and had lived in this area all of his life. Mr. Coppage was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and retired salesman with Whitehead Hardware. Mr. Coppage proudly served 11 years in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Hahira High School where played basketball. Mr. Coppage loved his Lord, his family and his church family. He loved fishing, camping, traveling, taking cruises and bus tours.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Gloria Fletcher Coppage of Valdosta; four sons, Thomas and Georgia Watford of Loganville, Andy and Deborah Watford, Randy Watford, Paul Wilson and fiancé, Janet Townsend all of Valdosta; a daughter, Teresa Carver and friend, Michael Kirkland of Valdosta; 14-grandchildren, 19-great grandchildren and 1-great great grandchild; two brothers, Edward Coppage and friend, Patsy Lamb of Orange, TX, Herman Coppage of Valdosta; sister in law, Joanne Coppage of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Coppage, a son, Charles Coppage, a daughter, Charlene Boutwell, two brothers, Ralph Coppage, Ronald Coppage, a sister, Mary Nitschke and a grandson, David Watford.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Seiverd and Mr. Brant Lindsey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 17825 Highway 133, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.