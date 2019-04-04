Share with friends













Edmund Amerson, 83, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Crestwood Nursing Home. He was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Gordon and Gemelia Moses Amerson and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Amerson lived a very simple life, enjoying the great outdoors, and hunting and fishing with his good friend, Dick Sumner. He was a natural athlete in his youth and had an opportunity to play baseball on a professional level, but chose to stay home with his family and friends. He graduated from Valdosta High, was a truck driver with Moses Produce, and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

He is survived by his aunt, Lamia Moses of Valdosta; his cousins, Mary Ann and Raymond Bailey of Brooks County, Louise Baskins of Valdosta, Lynette Stringfield of Jacksonville, Florida, Ralph Moses of Atlanta, Cynthia Hunt of Tallahassee, Florida, Oscar Amerson, Terry Amerson, Francis Futrell, Gail Perkins, Sharon Haller and Lou Ann Vaught all of Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Tamina Moses.

A graveside service for Edmund Amerson will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brian LaBurt officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.