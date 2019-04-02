Share with friends













Dorothy Connell Tyson, 90, of Valdosta died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Fellowship Home. She was born in Lowndes County on January 13, 1929 to the late Lamar and Ruth Westberry Connell and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Tyson was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and retired as the office manager for Pantry Pride. She loved sewing, quilting, cooking and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Jack and Sherri Strayhorn; her daughter and son in law, Vicki and Sandy Dickson all of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Shannon (Dirwin) Prine of Valdosta, Shelby Guthrie of Orlando, FL, Cal (Jenna) Snow of Butte, MT., Nate (Lara) Dickson of Leonardwood, MO., Heather (Dan) Worthington of Fayetteville, GA, Ryan Strayhorn of Valdosta; Kayla Delaune of Baton Rouge, LA; Jim (Megan) Letourneau of Valdosta; 17-great grandchildren; her sister and brother in law, Katie Nell and Gerald Weeks of Valdosta; her brothers and sisters in law, Benny and Mary Lou Connell of Valdosta, Edward and Sandra Connell of Stockton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Tyson; one brother and sister in law, Harold and Bonnie Connell; one sister and brother in law, Betty Jean and Hilly Best.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with burial following in Carter Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.