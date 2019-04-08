Share with friends













Donna Evelyn Lamb Hartle, 89, of Lake Park, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA. Mrs. Hartle was born in Marshall, IN to the late James D. Lamb and Thelma Bannon Lamb. Mrs. Hartle and her late husband, Floyd, lived most of their lives in Jamestown, IN. Together they owned and operated Hartle’s Apple Orchard. They retired to Florida and for the last twenty years she has lived in Lake Park. She has taught Sunday School most of her adult life including an adult ladies class at Victory Baptist Church where she was a member. She loved the Lord and had a servant’s heart. She enjoyed reading and was an expert at crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Hartle is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James “Larry” and Beverly Wilson Hartle, of Lake Park and Richard “Rick” and Lynette Hartle, of Aurora, IN; four grandchildren, James “Jamie” (Joanne) Hartle, of Murrieta, CA, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Hartle, of Riverview, FL, Greg (Taryn) Hartle, of New Trenton, IN, and Randi (Kevin) Dunn, of Greendale, IN; seven great grandchildren, Amy Hartle, Ryan Hartle, Joshua Hartle, all of Murrieta, CA, Allen James “AJ” Hartle, of Riverview, FL, Molly Dunn, Emma Dunn, Tessa Dunn, of Greendale, IN; and a sister, Carol Clem, of Williamsport, IN. Mrs. Hartle was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Hartle, her parents, one brother Bill Lamb and one sister Joan Walls.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, FL. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.