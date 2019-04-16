Share with friends













David (D.G.) Long passed away at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019 after battling cancer. He was born in Richmond, California on April 17, 1947 to the late Elvie and Lessie Alvina Higgins Long. He was in the United States Marine Corps throughout the Vietnam War and received several medals for his service including a purple heart. He was an avid pool player and was a member of the VCOM Pool League. He also enjoyed playing steel tip darts for which he placed number 7 in the nation in the year 1985. He loved building and flying radio control airplanes, flying hang gliders, and spending time with his family and friends

He is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Carlena and Christopher Scott Pierce of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Lesa and Ron Tobey of Concord, California, Shannan and Jeff Callaway of Vallejo, California; his son, David Long, II of Valdosta, Georgia; grandsons, Brantley Pierce of Jensen Beach, Florida, Shawn Driggers, Johnathon Driggers both of Concord, California, Christopher Denke of San Diego, California, Jacob Callaway of Vallejo, California; granddaughters, Ariana Pierce of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kirsten Driggers of Concord, California, Octavia Miller of Dixon, California, Jaclynn Callaway of Vallejo, California; and two sisters, Judy Long of Cannon City, Colorado and Terri Long-Meyer of Shawano, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers Bill Long, Boe Long, Gene Long, Danny Long, and sister Sherri Long.

A memorial service will be held at Mikki’s, 402 Northside Dr., Valdosta, GA, 31602, (229) 242-3248, at 2 p.m. on April 17, 2019. Condolences to the family may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.