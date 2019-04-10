Share with friends













Mrs. Barbara Ann Staten Taylor, 67, of Lake Park, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. Mrs. Taylor was born in Echols County to the late Mr. W.C. and Marie Thornton Hightower on January 24, 1952. Mrs. Taylor was a beloved wife and mother. God and her family are what meant the most to her in life. She was an angel in life and devoted her life to helping others. After a long battle with illness, she is in heaven and continues to watch over those she loved so dearly. “For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.” Psalms 91:11 Mrs. Taylor also enjoyed sewing and cooking as well as collecting teapots.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband John Taylor of Lake Park, daughter and son in law Dina and Dean Staggs of Macclenny FL, son and daughter in law William and Peggy Staten also of Macclenny FL; Michael Taylor of Tifton, Charles Taylor, of Sparks, Jennifer Michelle (Steven) Royals, of Lenox; four grandchildren Stacy Lee of Ohio, Sam Staten and fiancé Ashley Charles of Macclenny FL, Sandy and Colton Anderson of Macclenny, FL, Chris Moore and family; one great granddaughter, Anastazia Anderson, of Macclenny, FL; two brothers and sisters in laws Carl and Erma Hightower, Clinton and Nora Hightower; one sister Dorothy Coleman.

Funeral services for Mrs. Taylor will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Sandlin officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.