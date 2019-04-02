Share with friends













Annabelle (Ann) Craft Harris, 85, of Hahira, following a courageous battle with cancer, entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta.

One of nine children, Ann was born June 6, 1933 in Oglethorpe County, GA to Johnny and Damaris Craft. It was during the daily school bus ride to Meson Academy in Lexington, GA that she became best friends with a boy named Bobby; both were in the eighth grade. They would marry on December 26, 1954. They enjoyed sixty-four years together during which time they traveled the world with the United States Air Force before settling back in Georgia at Moody Air Force Base.

Once in Valdosta, Ann became secretary to the late Dr. William A. Threlkeld. Following her retirement, Ann gave close to twenty years of voluntary service to the SGMC Ladies Auxiliary, writing the group’s monthly newsletter, The Pinkadilly. Her other literary efforts included a weekly column in the Valdosta Daily Times for many years called Hahira Happenings, two books; Thin Slices of Life and Mostly Musings, and a collection of short stories; Julie Ann Stories. Ann leaves behind an unfinished manuscript entitled Quilt Scraps; her recollections of her childhood home and family members. In addition to writing, Ann taught Sunday School classes at Bethany Baptist Church for almost twenty nine years. She was also a founder and member of STARS (Supporting Together A Renewed Spirit).

Ann’s children will forever remember her as a godly, loving, creative, energetic mother who lived to bake for others, and bring people together for friendship, food, laughter and prayer.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and one granddaughter; Julie Ann Tyler.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 64 years: Bob Harris of Hahira; daughter, Susan Tyler (Jimmy) of Hahira; daughter, Janet Register (Ricky) Register of Hahira; and son, Steve Harris (Kim) of Ray City. Six grandchildren; Jennifer Tyler Strickland (Sean) of Hahira; Bonnie Register Bishop (Andy) of Valdosta, Ben Register (Trina) of Hahira, Brooke Register Franks (Talon) of Valdosta, Savannah Harris, Brandon Harris both of Ray City; seven great grandchildren, Sarah Bishop, Jack Bishop, Luke Register, Kyndal Register, Tate Franks, Ryder Franks, Logan Strickland; and innumerable extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with Dr. Clyde Stokes and Rev. Nick Kudyk officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Martin/McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home.