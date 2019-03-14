Share with friends













Willie (Frank) Rouse, Sr., 93, of Valdosta, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was born on August 15, 1925 in Ashburn, GA to the late Robert and Ina Mae Rouse. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Colleen Rouse; sister, Rudine Foster of Columbus, GA; brother, Robert Rouse of Gainesville, GA and Grandson-David Rouse of Marietta, GA. For over 40 years he worked for Valdosta Glass Company. Frank loved to fish with his wife, his first love of 58 years, loved spending time with his family and spoiling all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and every one of those children loved him as well.

He is survived by his brother, James (JT) Rouse and his children, daughter, Linda (Jim) Dunson of Sharpsburg, GA; son, Bill Rouse (Viki) of Morristown, TN; son, Jerry Rouse (Elaine) of McDonough, GA and daughter, Sandra Bilger (Steve) of Valdosta, GA, his grandchildren, Jay Dunson, Ben Rouse, Becky Herring and Dale Bilger along with 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 2700 North Forrest Street, Valdosta, GA, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00am, graveside services to follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens.

The Family will receive friends at the viewing being held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Carson McLane Funeral Home, 2215 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2700 North Forrest St, Valdosta, GA, 31602.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.