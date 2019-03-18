Share with friends













William Frank “Papa” Barbee, 78, of Lake Park, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on January 25, 1941 in Lapel, Indiana to the late William and Nancy Galliheir Barbee. Upon graduation from Lapel High School, he went to work for the Ford Motor Company in Noblesville, Indiana and also served in the Indiana National Guard and was later discharged in Tennessee where he had moved to work with Shoney’s Big Boy Restaurant. He met his future bride in Tennessee and they moved to Georgia where he worked with Galley Seafood Restaurant in Brunswick/St. Mary’s and finally to Valdosta where he retired from the Valdosta State Prison. He loved spending time with his family and serving in whatever capacity he could at his church. He was involved with the local Boys and Girls Club where he coached baseball and basketball, and enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Mr. Barbee was a member of Abundant Life Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita Barbee of Lake Park; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Robby Horton of St. Mary’s, Georgia; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank “Bubba” and Vicky Barbee of Whitney, Texas, and Russell and Jennifer Barbee of Tifton; a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Bert Hiers of Lake Park; his grandchildren, Erin Horton, Alley Horton, Anna Barbee, Layne Clinkscales, Riley Barbee, Kaylee Barbee, Nealy Hiers, William Hiers, and Emily Kate Hiers; his sister, Sally Barbee Linkenhoker of Savannah; several nieces and nephews.

Services for William Frank “Papa” Barbee will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Abundant Life Church of God with Rev. Wayne Hughes officiating. The burial will follow in the Dasher Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to Langdale Hospice House and/or Abundant Life Church of God. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane