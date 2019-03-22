Share with friends













William Anthony Crider, 38, of Valdosta died Monday, March 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born in Valdosta on February 14, 1981, he was the son of the late Joey and Louise Brown Crider. Anthony was a truck driver for the Scruggs Company. Anthony showed an enormous strength that he knew was only from God and he dealt with what pain he was in these last 3 years with a grace that made him a Hero to his friends and family, especially to his wife, Jamie and his son, Sean. “Anthony had always been a fighter but now he is home and the fight is over My Love. No more Pain, now all you will hear is Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Survivors are his wife, Jamie Lynn Fletcher Crider and his son, Sean Crider of Valdosta; grandchildren, Madilynn Estevez, Lilly Liles of Atlanta, Miguel Avila of Destin, Jonathan and Joel Liles of Atlanta; brother and sister in law, John and Rebecca Crider of Albany, niece, Kayla Crider, great nephew, Dakota Manning, step daughters, Kristin and Daniel Liles of Atlanta, Taylor and Angel Avila of Destin, his mother in law, Deb Smith of Atlanta and grandmother, Catherine Brown of Valdosta; aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and other relatives which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandfather, Raymond Brown and his aunt Charlotte.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Frank Gupton will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 – 2 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.