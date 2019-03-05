Share with friends













Mr. Waymon Lee Patrick, 87, of Quitman passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Patrick was born on July 10, 1931 in Quitman, Ga to the late Harmon Leslie and Connie Lee Patrick. Mr. Patrick grew up on a farm in Brooks County. He graduated from Brooks County High School and was a lifelong farmer. Mr. Patrick enjoyed working and living on the farm, spending time with his family, riding his golf cart, watching Georgia football and serving the Lord. He was a lifelong member of Philadelphia Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 59 years.



Survivors include: Children: Waymon Lee Patrick Jr. and (Karen) of Quitman, Ga. Kerry Alan Patrick and (Rejinia) of Quitman, Ga. Julie Patrick of Quitman, Ga. Scott Boutwell and (Gwynn) of Quitman, Ga. Grandchildren: Lauren (Clark) Lairsey, Andrew (Katheryn) Patrick, Brittany (Trey) Cothron, Bridgett Sandlin (Jake), Chase Patrick, Becca Ray Sandlin, Bowen Patrick, Landrey Boutwell, Forrest Boutwell. Great Grandchildren: Laith Lairsey, Kallie Lairsey, Harper Lairsey, Matthew Patrick, Reagan Cothron, Ansley Cothron, Callan Summers, Sterling Boutwell. Sister-in-law : Nelda Patrick.



He was proceeded in death by his first wife Dorothy Jean Patrick and later by his second wife Johnnie Patrick as well as two brothers, Willie Mac Patrick and Leslie (Clara) Patrick.

