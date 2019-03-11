Share with friends













Walter Lamar Howell, 77 of Valdosta died on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial NICU from brain injuries sustained in an accident on February 28, 2019. Walter was a man who worked hard and loved hard. He started Howell Landscape in 1981 continuing to work two other full time jobs until 1983 at which time he went full time into the landscaping, irrigation and lawn maintenance industry. He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend. His greatest passions in life were serving his personal family, his Covenant Baptist Church family and formerly Morningside Baptist Church family, his customers and his racing family. He was especially proud of sponsoring Ross Racing. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Frankie Howell, sister, Beadie Irene Howell, brothers, Ollie and Bobby Howell, his father in law Raiford Jack Flowers, Sr. and his very special little fur baby girl, Roxie who passed the day before his accident.

He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Nash Howell of 27 years, his children MSgt (Ret.) Richard Lamar Howell and his wife Michele; Walter Michael “Peedy” Howell and his wife Lisa, Angie Howell Williams and her husband Jerry; Michelle Howell Anderson and her husband Donny and the mother of his children Mary North Howell; his son, Victor Delber Nash and his fiancé Sheena Phillips; grandsons Zachary and Tyler Howell and their mother Linda Louise Howell, grandson and granddaughter, Jarred and Savannah Howell; granddaughters Jordan Williams and her fiancé Hamill Stewart, Morgan Williams Griffin and her husband Andy, Madison Williams, Alden Williams; granddaughters Haylee Anderson and Gracie Anderson and grandson, Gauge Raiford Nash and his mother Jennifer Nash Baxley; baby brother, Donald Lindy Howell and baby sister Donna Linda Studstill and her husband Don, his mother-in-law, Ethel W. Flowers, brother-in-law, Raiford Jack Flowers, Jr. and his wife Melissa, his sisters in law Susie Howell and Montez Howell and many nieces, nephews, cousins, a very special niece, Beadie Smith Carter, a very special nephew, Jonathon Lamar Howell who joined him and Brenda in 2018 to carry on Howell Landscape and Maintenance LLC.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11 at Covenant Baptist Church, the body will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Their Pastor David Cummings, their cousin Reverend David Martin McLain and special young friend and financial advisor Adam Setser will be officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10 from 4 until 6 pm. at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the ministry of Covenant Baptist Church, The Gideons or the Lowndes County Human Society. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home