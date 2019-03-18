Share with friends













Shirley Sims Jackson (September 27, 1954 – March 11, 2019)

Shirley Sims Jackson was born September 27, 1954 to the late Mack and the late Beulah Sims.



Ms. Jackson was a loving and kind-hearted soul who impacted so many lives. She truly loved her

family and gave of herself unconditionally. A gentle woman clothed in humility was

demonstrated each day in God’s grace. Patience was a true virtue Shirley possessed as she

walked through out her journey of life. She was outspoken and feisty at times. It was a side of

her that her family knew quite well, but was always shown when times called for a stern hand in

love.

Ms. Jackson was a member of the Hahira First Baptist Church and loved her church family. She

was a faithful member until her health failed.

After enduring a lengthy illness, God granted Ms. Shirley Sims Jackson eternal rest with an

immortal body on March 9, 2019.



She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Antonio Jackson (Teneeka) of Atlanta, GA,

Edward Jackson Jr. (Kim) and Felicia Denson (Lester) of Valdosta, GA; thirteen grandchildren;

one great-grandchild; four sisters: Jeanette Inman (John) of Eastman, GA, Janice Peak

(William) of Quitman, GA, Jenel Patterson (William), and Cynthia Sims of Valdosta, GA; three

brothers: Raymond Sims of Atlanta, GA, Johnny Sims (Sharon) and Calvin Sims of Valdosta,

GA, two aunts: Roberta Polk of Cecil, GA and Katie Futch of Miami, FL; special nieces:

Vanessa Watts and Tiffany Lewis; special friends at Northside Baptist Church and Hahira First

Baptist Church; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Ms. Shirley Sims Jackson will be Saturday, March 16, 2019,

11:00 a.m. from the sanctuary of Hahira First Baptist Church.

Dr. Gary Woods will officiate.

Interment, Harold Chapel Church Cemetery, Lenox, GA.

Public viewing, Friday, March 15, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.