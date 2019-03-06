Share with friends













Roger Homer Quinones, 53, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born on June 7, 1965 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Maximine Anibal Quinones and Marserrate Lopez.

Mr. Quinones is survived by his children Lizzette Quinones, Michael Quinones, Hilary Quinones, and Roy Quinones, all of Valdosta, two brothers William (Evelyn) Willis, of Hollywood, FL, and Max (Monserrate) Willis of Springfield, MA, two sisters Martha Carney, of Tampa, FL, and Rosa Toledo of Tamarac, FL, and his nieces and nephews Joshua Pimentel, Ithamar Rodriguez, Natasha Hart, John Paul Toledo, and Giovani Toledo.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.