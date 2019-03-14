Share with friends













Robert Lee Bennett

(September 13, 1951 – March 5, 2019)



Robert Lee Bennett was born September 13, 1951, in Valdosta, GA, to the late Robert Murphy and Irene Butler.

A generous man, Robert would help anyone he could. He was fun and full of laughter. He brought joy to all of those around. With a smile on his face, he would enter your house and say “This is Robert, everybody going to jail today.” He would always greet you by saying, “What you got for the baby?” He enjoyed having fun with his family and friends. Robert’s favorite dance move was sliding across the floor like James Brown.

He was a man that was outspoken and said just what he wanted you to know. He didn’t hesitate letting you know his opinion or how he felt about something. Robert was true to himself and lived his life to the fullest.

On Tuesday, March 5, Robert was granted eternal rest from his labor. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his son: Robert L. Bennett, Jr.; his brother: Gregory Butler; and his grandparents: Otis Bennett and Bessie Bennett Roberts.

Left to celebrate his life and to cherish precious memories are his mother: Irene Butler of Beacon, NY; his daughter: Sophia Jones (Evan) of Dallas, GA; his son: Anthony Owens (Jennifer) of Hahira, GA; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four sisters: Virgina Butler of Bronx, NY, Sharon Villanuvea (Paul) of Leeville, LA, Samantha McCants (John), and Sandra Butler (Tony) of Beacon, NY; three brothers: Wayne Butler of Bronx, NY, Sidney Butler of Beacon, NY, and Dennis Butler of Gainesville, FL; two aunts: Martha Harris of Maroneck, NY and Robinell Turner of Yonkers, NY; his best friend: Lewis “Sugg” Martin; special cousins who were like his sisters and brothers: John Roberts of Cleveland, OH, Mary Lopez and Bobbie Moody of Valdosta, GA, and Jimmie Harris (Minnie) of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Robert Lee Bennett will be today, 1:00 p.m. at the Godfrey Funeral Home Chapel.



Bishop Johnnie Quarterman will officiate.



There will be no public viewing.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net. Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.

