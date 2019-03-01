Share with friends













Perry Allen Baskin, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. He was born in Valdosta on August 30, 1949 to Ouilda C. Baskin and the late Percy A. Baskin. He was a graduate of Valdosta High School and received a master’s degree in physics from Valdosta State College in 1972. His career as a physics educator spanned over 40 years teaching for Brooks County Schools, Valdosta High School, Valwood and Valdosta State University. He inspired countless students to pursue success through science and engineering. His love of music lead to a 45 year career as a self-taught bass guitarist who enjoyed playing rock-n-roll songs of the 60’s and 70’s with several bands including Southern Express and Skannyardle. Second to his love of music was his passion for golf. He was an avid bridge player and a member of a local American Contract Bridge League. He was a loving son, husband, and father with a passion for life. He married Denise Irby Baskin, with whom he raised two sons, Otto (Toby) and Stephen. Following the untimely passing of Denise, Perry married Karen with whom he enjoyed 20 years of love, friendship, golf and music.

Mr. Baskin is survived by his wife Karen Baskin, of Valdosta; two sons Otto Baskin (Lycia), of Lineville, AL, and Stephen Baskin, of Valdosta; two step-sons Kelly Holmes (Carey), of Tampa, FL, and Rhett Burroughs, of Salt Lake City, UT; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his sister Diane Jernigan, of Valdosta; and his mother Ouilda C. Baskin, of Valdosta; a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Denise Irby Baskin, and his father Percy A. Baskin.

A funeral service for Mr. Baskin will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the McLane Riverview Mausoleum with Rev. Benny Oliff officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30-4 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.