Norma Lou Maxwell was born May 24,1941 in Cairo, Georgia to the late Norman Wood and Charlie Clark Maxwell. She graduated from Cairo High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Valdosta State College in 1963. She was married to Dr. Joseph A. Tomberlin for 55 years until his death in 2018.

In 1977 Norma found her true calling as a preschool teacher, first at Azalea City Baptist Church and later at Christ Episcopal Church where she also taught Sunday School. She briefly retired in 2000 to travel with her husband but found she missed teaching and returned to Christ Church and taught until 2013. Many children were nurtured and taught the joys of reading and learning in the smiley face room. Christ Episcopal Church named the former preschool building the Tomberlin House in her honor to commemorate her years of service to the education of young children.

Norma died March 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her older brother and sister-in-law, Clark and Mary Frances Maxwell. She is survived by her daughter Lucy Tomberlin of Valdosta, son and daughter-in-law Joe and Tina Tomberlin of Atlanta, brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Eileen Maxwell of Douglas and Bruce and Emily Maxwell of Whigham, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Judy Tomberlin of Hahira, sister-in-law Janice Tomberlin Goff of Warner Robins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice of South Georgia and all the sitters who took such wonderful care of Norma in her final days.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with internment of ashes in the memorial garden immediately following the service. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia or to Christ Episcopal Church for children’s programs. Condolences to the family can be made at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.