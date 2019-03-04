Share with friends













Matt Jackson, 54, of Valdosta passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Valdosta on August 5, 1964 to Charles M. Jackson and the late Gloria Suggs Jackson. Matt was a Baptist and a salesman with Whitehead Hardware. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his children and their friends. Matt was a courageous fighter to the end.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Jackson of Valdosta; his three children, SSGT Garrett Jackson of Jacksonville, NC, Ashley Jackson and his girlfriend, Kayla Jamieson, Katie Jackson all of Valdosta; a grandson, Brayden Jamieson of Valdosta; his father, Charles M. Jackson; his brother, Ronnie Jackson; a very special sister in law, Bonnie Ross all of Valdosta; sister in law and two brothers in law, Susan and Doug Brown of Albuquerque, NM, Fred Touchton of Valdosta; special nephews, Curtis Ross of Dallas, TX and Jason Ross of Yucca Valley, CA and host of other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Suggs Jackson, parents in law, Fred and Lorena Touchton and a brother in law, Kevin Ross.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Broadwater officiating. Burial will follow in Copeland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.