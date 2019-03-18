Share with friends













Martha Rose Smith, 81, of Boston, Georgia died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 14, 1938 in Athens, Tennessee and was the widow of Clay Alexander Smith. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldog fan and also loved to root for her beloved Tennessee Volunteer women’s basketball team. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Mrs. Smith was of the Church of God faith.

She is survived by five sons and four daughters-in-law, Tony Smith and Vicky Bishop of Adel, Randy Smith of Thomasville, David and Nancy Smith of Boston, Darryl and Patti Smith of Valdosta, Keith and Stacy Smith of Tampa, Florida; her daughter, Vivian Smith of Thomasville; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Sonny and Martha Johnson, William and Jan Johnson and J.W. Johnson, and her sister, Joann Coleman all of Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Martha Rose Smith will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel or the Carson McLane Funeral Home with burial to follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.